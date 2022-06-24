Blizzard Clarifies How Loot Boxes and Currency Will Transfer To Overwatch 2

As Overwatch 2 approaches (PvP at least) there are some lingering questions over how the transfer from the first Overwatch to the sequel will occur, including how loot boxes will transfer over. Rest assured, for anyone still hoarding their loot boxes, those contents will transfer over to Overwatch 2.

In a RedditAMA, someone asked whether loot boxes will carry over to Overwatch 2. However, it should be noted that Blizzard is doing away with loot boxes completely for the sequel. However, for anyone still keeping their loot boxes, those will be opened automatically and their contents will be transferred to your account in the sequel.

“We’ll share a more detailed explanation on all of these topics before Overwatch 2 goes live in October. To give you a quick answer now though, those existing currencies (credits, OWL tokens, and competitive points) will come with you into Overwatch 2,” writes Overwatch commercial lead Jon Spector.

Spector added that any unopened loot boxes will be automatically opened and its contents automatically entered into a player’s account.

The automatic transfer makes sense given loot boxes will simply cease to exist in the game. And given that Overwatch 2 will be free-to-play, it seems that everyone playing Overwatch 1 will be automatically transitioned to the sequel with their accounts intact.

When Overwatch 2 is released on October 4, 2022, as a free-to-play game, it will ditch the first game’s loot boxes in favor of a battle pass system. The battle pass will let players unlock cosmetics, which can also be purchased through the in-game store.

Blizzard also shared a roadmap that includes when additional heroes and new battle passes will become available.

Matt T.M. Kim is IGN’s News Editor. You can reach him @lawoftd.