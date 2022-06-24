Brad-Angelina’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s dance video grabs fans’ attention

Actor Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is grabbing all the attention on the internet with her latest dance video. The 16-year-old recently grooved to singer Doja Cat’s hit track Vegas and the video is now making rounds on the internet. Originally shared by Shiloh on her YouTube channel, the dance is choreographed by Hamilton Evans. (Also read: Angelina Jolie reveals two daughters underwent surgery recently, pics of Shiloh on crutches shared online)

In the video, Shiloh is seen taking the centre stage in an all-black look that included The Beatles t-shirt. The video has now left fans impressed. Reacting to it, a user wrote in the comments, “I’m glad someone who comes from famous parents is able to do her own thing and showcase her talent and not have to ride on her parent’s coattails to find success. Lookin good!” “You can see that being an artist runs in her genes! She really has such a gift for dance-so expressive and natural! Her style reflects such an effortless sort of fluid and chill vibe. She killed it! So happy for her!” added another fan. “Finally I am seeing her in the center! So natural, you can tell she is making the dances her own. She was born to dance,” said someone else.

Shiloh is an avid dancer and is a part of Los Angeles’ Millenium Dance Complex under Hamilton. Previously, she has appeared in multiple dance videos shared by the studio who has worked with notable names from the industry, such as Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Janet Jackson and Jennifer Lopez among others. Apart from her dance videos, she has also made news with her resemblance to Brad.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt tied the knot in 2014. Their wedding took place in Chateau Miraval, France. Later, they took everyone by surprise when they filed for divorce in late 2016. They have six children together — Knox, Pax, Vivienne, Maddox, Zahara, and Shiloh.