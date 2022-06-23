Breaking: Pistons, Trailblazers Agree To Significant Trade

By Mathew Smith
PORTLAND, OR – NOVEMBER 05: A general view of the Moda Center during the game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Houston Rockets on November 5, 2013 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

With the 2022 NBA Draft one day away, the Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers have agreed to a trade centered around forward Jerami Grant. 

The Pistons have traded Grant to the Trail Blazers in exchange for a 2025 first-round pick, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. 

