Breaking: Pistons, Trailblazers Agree To Significant Trade

With the 2022 NBA Draft one day away, the Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers have agreed to a trade centered around forward Jerami Grant.

The Pistons have traded Grant to the Trail Blazers in exchange for a 2025 first-round pick, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The first-round pick Detroit is receiving from this trade is top-four protected. As part of this deal, the Pistons also get a $21 million trade exception.

Grant, 28, is set to enter the final year of his three-year, $60 million contract. His base salary for the 2022-23 season is $20.955 million.

This trade makes a lot of sense for the Trail Blazers, especially since they’re trying to build a playoff roster around Damian Lillard.

Grant averaged 19.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game this past season.

As for the Pistons, they get to acquire another first-round pick while shedding more cap space for free agency. They now have roughly $43 million to spend this offseason.