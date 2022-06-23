BREAKING UPDATE: False flag operation not ‘Ukrainian drone’ bombed oil refinery in Russia’s Rostov region

BREAKING: Oil refinery in Rostov region of Russia blown up by Ukrainian drone. Image: Twitter @NguyenK68421403

REPORTS of a Ukrainian drone bombing an oil refinery, linked to the godfather of Russian President Vladimir Putin, in the Rostov region of Russia have been dismissed as a false flag attack by a military expert.

UPDATE 12.12 pm (June 23) – The explosion at an oil refinery in Russia’s Rostov region, originally reported as being a result of a bomb dropped from a Ukrainian drone, has been dismissed as another false flag operation run by Putin to replenish his army and for general mobilisation.

The claim was made by Oleg Zhdanov, who said that Ukraine did not have the drones to reach the oil refinery and it was being used as an excuse by Russia to mobilise its army.

“The attack is the work of the Russian special services, which are now busy preparing the ground for Putin’s announcement of a general mobilisation,” he said on Thursday, June 23.

“Our furthest drone reaches 150 km and from our position (Kamensko-)Shakhtinsk it is more than 200 km [plus] the occupied territories of Russia are saturated with air defences that would have seen it and could have shot it down several times.”

Making the claim that it was a Russian-led false flag attack, Zhdanov said that there had already been a series of false flag attacks in Belgorod, Kursk, and Bryansk, which “in principle never ended, but now the terrorist threat level is yellow in the border regions.”

However, “after this attack on the oil refinery allegedly by a Ukrainian drone the terrorist threat level may be declared ‘red’, which means the introduction of a state of emergency and general mobilisation,” Zhdanov explained.

He added: “Russia’s special services are preparing an option, which Putin is considering as a solution to the army’s personnel replenishment problems.”

“They are preparing a plan B in order to form and replenish reserves for further attacks on our state,” Zhdanov added, as reported by unian.net.

ORIGINAL 11.12 am (June 22) – An oil refinery in the Rostov region of Russia exploded and caught on fire after it was reportedly attacked by a Ukrainian drone on Wednesday, June 22.

According to local reports, the fire started at about 9 am at the oil refinery.

Video footage appears to show an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) approaching the plant and then dropping an explosive on it. There was an explosion and fire.

Footage circulating on Russian social media this morning shows what appears to be a Ukrainian PD-1 drone striking an oil refinery in the Rostov region of Russia. The PD-1 is unarmed so it likely has been modified. pic.twitter.com/bku6tzMENF — Kyle Glen (@KyleJGlen) June 22, 2022

The oil refinery hit is believed to linked to Putin’s godfather Viktor Medvedchuk.

On the morning of June 22, there was a ​​fire in the heat exchanger at the Novoshakhtinsky oil refinery in the Rostov region of russia – social networks reported that an oil refinery was struck by a drone. pic.twitter.com/fo0Ea74Opq — Ukraine 4 Freedom (@uawarinfo) June 22, 2022

“Novoshakhtinsk Petroleum Products Plant with a design capacity of up to 7.5 million tons of oil per year was put into operation in 2009,” according to the company’s website.

The blaze at the oil refinery in Russia’s Rostov region has since been contained, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The refinery is located some 10km from the Ukrainian border controlled by LPR.

A fire broke out at the Novoshakhtinsky refinery in the Rostov region in #Russia – possibly as a result of an attack pic.twitter.com/TNUIlyaJr4 — Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) June 22, 2022

The raging fire in Rostov follows a huge blaze that burned at Urengoy, Russia’s largest gas field, located in the Yamalo-Nenets region on Thursday, June 16.

At the time, the blaze at the Urengoy gas field was the second unexplained fire to have broken out in Russia that week.

On Tuesday, June 14, a fire broke out at a paint and varnish plant in Odintsovo, located in the western suburbs of Moscow, Russia.

Then prior to that, the Zagorsk Optical-Mechanical Plant in Russia, which produces Russian military equipment and is located about 80 minutes north of the Kremlin, caught on fire on Thursday, June 9.

