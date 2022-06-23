Buenos Aires fire: Children trapped on balconies in huge tower block blaze – World News

We’ll be bringing you the very latest updates, pictures and video on this breaking news story.

Children are trapped on balconies among terrified residents trapped inside a tower block after a huge fire ripped through their building.

Firefighters are working to tackle the blaze that broke out on the sixth floor of a 14-storey tower block in Recoleta in Argentina’s capital, Buenos Aires, earlier today.

Local official Alberto Crescenti confirmed that at least five people had died in the inferno, including three children and two adults.

Another 18 people have been transferred to Buenos Aires hospitals, according to La Nacion.

It’s believed that the fatal victims lived on the same floor where the fire began.

Mr Crescenti added: ““There are still neighbours trapped.”











