The team at Bunbury’s first micro-brewery have been fermenting up a storm and are now ready to announce their opening date of July 8.

After getting Froth Craft Bunbrewery’s initial batch under way on June 3, master brewer Tyler Little and his team have made nine beers so far.

Camera Icon Froth Craft Bunbrewery co-owner Pete Firth with business partner and head brewer Tyler Little get the first batch under way. Credit: Jacinta Cantatore

“The guys have been going gangbusters,” co-owner Pete Firth said.

“We expect to have 12 different beers on offering by the opening date.

“The Captain Bunbury Lager is of particular note, which we believe will be a standout peoples’ choice on the taps.”

Camera Icon Froth co-owner Pete Firth is ready for opening day at the Bunbrewery. Credit: Jacinta Cantatore

The trio behind the newest Victoria Street addition, co-owner Mr Firth, Mr Little and Philbert Gray, are also behind the award-winning Froth Craft Brewery in Exmouth, where Mr Little brewed the first batch of Captain Bunbury in February.

Mr Gray has only just returned north after fitting out the rustic bar area alongside Eric Teasdale from Viking Concepts.

The bar area, including the 30 beer taps, were made out of the vessel the Kybra, which was built near Bunbury in 1949 from local jarrah and wandoo.

“They have replaced the sails and inboard motor, so the Kybra is now powered by a Penny Farthing and is captained by a beautiful mermaid named Esther,” Mr Firth said.

Camera Icon Froth Craft Brewery co-owners Philbert Gray, Tyler Little and Pete Firth. Credit: Little Wave Photography / .

The trio plan to host a massive opening weekend of entertainment, opening their doors from 3pm Friday July 8, reopening 3pm Saturday and then 12pm Sunday.

“There is a big gamut of entertainment on our opening weekend featuring vinyl DJs and acoustic music,” Mr Firth said.

“The venue will focus on live music acts and coming later in the year we have booked talent from around the South West region and around the country.”

Froth Bunbrewery’s has a big outdoor area with game installations “for the young and young at heart” and will focus daytime trading on families and CBD workers.

The dog-friendly venue will serve wine, spirits, cocktails and mocktails, all outlined on menus that are also written in braille for the vision impaired, and the TVs will play live AFL matches.