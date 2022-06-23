Burn ban issued for Marion County amid dry conditions

Advertisement

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The Marion County Judge has issued a ban on all outdoor burning throughout the county due to the continued hot, dry conditions.

County Judge Leward LaFleur issued the order on Wednesday. Restrictions include all outdoor burning unless it is for the purposes of public health and safety. Exclusions include firefighter training, public utility, natural gas pipeline, or mining operations, planting or harvesting of crops, and burns that are conducted by a prescribed burn manager.

ArkLaTex Burn Bans



The order is in effect until further notice. Violation of this order could result in a fine of up to $500 and criminal penalties.

FOLLOW US ON GOOGLE NEWS

Read original article here

Denial of responsibility! Global Circulate is an automatic aggregator of the all world’s media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, all materials to their authors. If you are the owner of the content and do not want us to publish your materials, please contact us by email – Global Circulate is an automatic aggregator of the all world’s media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, all materials to their authors. If you are the owner of the content and do not want us to publish your materials, please contact us by email – [email protected] . The content will be deleted within 24 hours.

Advertisement