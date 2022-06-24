Buy New DCC and FEF Releases At Your Store On Free RPG Day!|Goodman Games

Free RPG Day is only hours away! This Saturday, you’ll be able to grab free and exclusive products from a wide variety of publishers, including—of course—Goodman Games.

We have two special releases for the day, DCC: Danger in the Air and The Three Wizard Conundrum for 5E, and we hope you are able to get your copies of both of them. But that’s not all you can get from Goodman Games that day…

We’ve got two brand new releases that you will also be able to purchase from your FLGS! Like our free products, we’ve got one release for 5E and one for DCC RPG. Fans of 5E will be able to purchase the new Fifth Edition Fantasy #20: One Night in the Sinister Citadel module, while DCC fans can pick up their copy of DCC #101: The Veiled Vaults of the Onyx Queen.

Free RPG Day is an amazing event, and your FLGS is participating because of their love of the hobby and their customers. So while you are there, show them the same love. Support your store by picking up copies of the latest releases! We’ve got a pair of them ready and waiting!