Camille Kostek Has a Rowdy 24 Hours in New York City – Swimsuit

Camille Kostek has kicked off summer with a lot of work but also a good amount of play. First, she traveled with Rob Gronkowski to Paris, where she showed off her Swimsuits for All collection, took in the sites including Love Lock Bridge and the Eiffel Tower, and bought some goodies at Dior. Then, the couple headed back to the U.S. for a quick stop in New York City. Despite the jetlag, the SI Swimsuit model didn’t slow down. In fact, her visit got extra rowdy.

Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski in front of the Eiffel Tower in France.

In town to celebrate her newest venture as chief wellness officer of Rowdy Energy, the brand threw an interactive event in honor of its newest product line, Power Burn. Heading straight to the event after landing, the Dancing With Myself host taught a cardio dance class while DJ and reality TV star Blake Horstmann entertained guests with the beats. Though he was off to the side, Gronk was seen showing off his moves during the class like a proud stage mom.

Kostek also played some ping-pong and corn hole with guests that included Annie Agar, Jason Tartick and Dustin Kendrick. Once the event wrapped, Kostek and her team went to Emilio’s Ballato for dinner where they posted with executive chef and partner Anthony Vitolo.

Camille Kostek is Rowdy’s Chief Wellness Officer. @shareifz

After “hitting the bed so hard,” per her IG story, Kostek had a 6 a.m. wake-up call for a full press day for her NBC dance challenge show. To prep her skin to mask the wear and tear of her journey, she first used an Amethyst roller that was placed in the freezer to help depuff. Makeup artist Megan Lanoux and hair stylist Mitchell Ramazon then had her camera ready in no time for stops at New York Live.

Before heading out the door for her whirlwind press appearances, she sat in her intentions while burning sage. “Being present in each moment and living in a state of gratitude that ‘I get to do this’ sets the tone for my days in a beautiful way so that I can show up as the best version of myself,” she shared in her Instagram Stories. Much more zen than rowdy, but we will take it!

Dancing With Myself airs every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET or stream it the next day on NBC.com or Peacock.