Candace Cameron Bure’s Funny Father’s Day Post For Husband Val Is Almost As Good As That Time He Touched Her Boob In Family Photo

It was two years ago that Candace Cameron Bure and her husband, Valeri Bure, went viral for their infamous boob grab family photo. Cameron Bure referred to the snapshot as one of her biggest moments from 2020. While the married couple received backlash, it hasn’t deterred them from sharing other candid pictures online. More recently, the actress took to social media to celebrate her husband on Father’s Day. The Full House alum wasn’t too sentimental, though, as she created a funny post for her husband, and it’s almost as good as the boob-related one.

The GAC Family star unveiled the new photo featuring her husband of two decades on her Instagram. It’s understandable that Candace Cameron Bure wanted to shout out the father of her children on the special day. But in a humorous twist, the snapshot showed her looking less than pleased, as she sat near the former hockey star, who was smoking a huge cigar. And if that weren’t enough, the star also included a funny disclaimer regarding content that includes Valeri Bure. Check it all out for yourself down below:

I can’t really say that I blame the star when it comes to he stance on cigars. After all, they leave a unique smell that can be overpowering at times, and it can even linger now and then. Still, her apparent discomfort is definitely our entertainment in this case, and I’d say that she nailed her Father’s Day tribute this year. Giving her warning, one also has to wonder if her hubby has seen this photo yet. If he hasn’t, I imagine the Fuller House alum is doing what she can to keep this little between her — and her millions of followers.

Still, it was dad’s day, so that Valeri Bure should’ve been able to celebrate in a manner that he found most enjoyable. Plus, given how close the former NHL star and his wife are, he’ll probably he’ll make up the gesture in a sweet way (which could in turn, lead his wife to post more tributes to him, ironically).

The cigar photo may not get the same traction compared to the Bures’ viral boob grab moment. But if it does, know that the GAC Family star isn’t above clapping back at followers and haters who come for her husband. The married couple have been goin strong for two decades now. (And Cameron Bure’s Full House co-stars, Dave Coulier, Lori Loughlin, and Bob Saget, played instrumental roles in the night the two met.) The two haven’t been shy about their sex life either, especially the Aurora Teagarden star. Their frankness doesn’t bother her children much, as her daughter, Natasha, called the viral boob grab her “favorite pic”. With this, don’t be surprised if you see more interesting photos from the celebrity family as time goes on.

In the meantime, you can watch Candace Cameron Bure on her new home network GAC Family as the network steps into Hallmark’s territory with Christmas in July and Thanksgiving programming. And you want to keep up with what’s coming up for Cameron Bure, just check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule.