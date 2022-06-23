Candace Cameron Bure’s Funny Father’s Day Post For Husband Val Is Almost As Good As That Time He Touched Her Boob In Family Photo

By Laura Patterson
It was two years ago that Candace Cameron Bure and her husband, Valeri Bure, went viral for their infamous boob grab family photo. Cameron Bure referred to the snapshot as one of her biggest moments from 2020. While the married couple received backlash, it hasn’t deterred them from sharing other candid pictures online. More recently, the actress took to social media to celebrate her husband on Father’s Day. The Full House alum wasn’t too sentimental, though, as she created a funny post for her husband, and it’s almost as good as the boob-related one.

The GAC Family star unveiled the new photo featuring her husband of two decades on her Instagram. It’s understandable that Candace Cameron Bure wanted to shout out the father of her children on the special day. But in a humorous twist, the snapshot showed her looking less than pleased, as she sat near the former hockey star, who was smoking a huge cigar. And if that weren’t enough, the star also included a funny disclaimer regarding content that includes Valeri Bure. Check it all out for yourself down below:

