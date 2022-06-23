CATL to introduce next-gen EV battery

The Qilin battery is named after a mythical Chinese creature. The supplier did not say if any EV maker has placed orders for the new battery.

CATL, which supplies batteries to automakers such as Tesla, Volkswagen, BMW and Nio posted a 24 percent decline in first-quarter net profit, hit by soaring metal costs.

In May, the company said it expected a better profit margin in the second quarter, after raising prices and passing on costs to customers.

CATL sold the equivalent of 41.5 GWh of batteries in the first four months, more than double the sales of second-placed LG Energy Solution, Seoul-based SNE Research says.

As it ramps up overseas expansion, CATL is in the final stages of vetting sites in the United States to build EV batteries, Reuters has reported.

The supplier, based in the city of Ningde in the southern province of Fujian, will start supplying cylindrical cells to BMW beginning in 2025 for a new series of EVs.

Tesla is also ramping up output of its “4680” batteries that hold about five times the energy of the company’s current 2170 cells.

