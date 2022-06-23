Celebrity Instagram Live Fails

IDK why celebs do these anymore…

It got me thinking about all the other times celebs were chaotic, messy, awkward, problematic, etc. when doing these Lives. So, here are 14 other times IG Lives went horribly, horribly wrong:

1.

When someone asked Adele on the spot what her body count was and she had no clue what it meant:


@adele / Via Instagram: @adele

3.

When Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber went on Live — this was early-ish in the pandemic when a lot of people were unemployed (April 2020) — and talked about how lucky and privileged they were:


@justinbieber / Via Instagram: @justinbieber

“How blessed are we — a lot of people in this time have a crappy situation. They look at us, and obviously, we’ve worked hard for where we’re at. We can’t feel bad for the things we have, but us taking that time to acknowledge that there are people who are struggling is important,” Justin said. Kendall nodded along with Justin and said, “Yeah, I think about it all the time.”

9.

When Foodgod asked if he should go live, and people were like, “No, luv”:

10.

When Cameron Diaz awkwardly read her team’s instructions “Pin comment” aloud and then struggled the whole time because she didn’t know how to work Live, LMAO:

Struggle with social media? You’re not alone! Cameron Diaz has a very relatable moment while trying to pin a comment an Instagram Live session. Take a look!


E! / Via Instagram: @camerondiaz

12.

When Taylor Swift broke Instagram because so many people joined:


Christopher Polk / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

13.

When Bachelorette star Hannah Brown said the N-word while singing “Rockstar” on Live:

The Hannah Brown Instagram Live situation (1)

During an IG live Hannah B was singing lyrics to a song and said the N word.

Attached is the video (shoutout to @IGLivesTV for the footage) of her saying this and her apologizing after fans alerted her about what she said.


@hannahbrown / Via Instagram: @hannahbrown

14.

And lastly, when Lindsay Lohan accused this family in Moscow of trafficking and then tried to “save” a Syrian child refugee and wound up getting punched in the face — all on Live:

Lindsay Lohan really out here doing anything…. How you gon accuse a family of trafficking (YOU RAN UP ON) with no proof, reach for her kids and then do the “white woman victim noise” when she bop ya ass. &amp; why do I feel like she’s making up a language?


@lindsaylohan / Via Instagram: @lindsaylohan

“I’m, like, in shock right now. They were trafficking. I was just, like, so scared. I literally can’t; I don’t think I can ever change what I want,” she said after getting hit.

Read original article here

