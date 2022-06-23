Celebrity Instagram Live Fails

IDK why celebs do these anymore…
It got me thinking about all the other times celebs were chaotic, messy, awkward, problematic, etc. when doing these Lives. So, here are 14 other times IG Lives went horribly, horribly wrong:
1.
When someone asked Adele on the spot what her body count was and she had no clue what it meant:
3.
When Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber went on Live — this was early-ish in the pandemic when a lot of people were unemployed (April 2020) — and talked about how lucky and privileged they were:
9.
When Foodgod asked if he should go live, and people were like, “No, luv”:
10.
When Cameron Diaz awkwardly read her team’s instructions “Pin comment” aloud and then struggled the whole time because she didn’t know how to work Live, LMAO:
13.
When Bachelorette star Hannah Brown said the N-word while singing “Rockstar” on Live:
14.
And lastly, when Lindsay Lohan accused this family in Moscow of trafficking and then tried to “save” a Syrian child refugee and wound up getting punched in the face — all on Live: