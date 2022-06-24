Chelsea news: Thomas Tuchel’s chat with Raphinha as Todd Boehly also makes phone call

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has already shown how much he respects Raphinha as Blues owner Todd Boehly has phoned Leeds United to try and set up a move for the winger

Thomas Tuchel has already shown his appreciation of Leeds United winger Raphinha amid reports Chelsea are interested in signing the winger.

The Blues are thought to be keen on signing the Brazilian, who has also been linked with the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona. And Chelsea boss Tuchel approached the player for a friendly chat following a Premier League match – in an encounter that left both men smiling.

It comes as the Stamford Bridge outfit’s interest has reportedly led to new owner Todd Boehly putting in a personal phone call to Leeds United to discuss Raphinha. And Romelu Lukaku has been sent a warning ahead of his return to Inter Milan.

Tuchel’s chat with Raphinha

Footage of Thomas Tuchel and Raphinha enjoying a friendly chat has emerged following reports that Chelsea are interested in signing the Leeds United ace.

The clip, which has been widely shared on social media in the last few days, shows the pair chatting following a Premier League game. What was said during the chat is not clear, and there is no suggestion Tuchel was trying to lure the player to Stamford Bridge.

But it does show Tuchel’s admiration for Raphinha, as well as the player giving a warm response to gaining the Chelsea boss’ attention.

Boehly’s Leeds phone call

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly reportedly put a personal phone call in to Leeds United to enquire about Raphinha.

The Brazilian has impressed since moving to the Premier League outfit two years ago and is now being linked with a blockbuster summer transfer away from Elland Road. Chelsea are said to be interested in signing the winger as Boehly looks to mark a new era for the club with at least one marquee signing.

The American billionaire is reported to have phoned Leeds himself to enquire about signing the winger, only to be told he’ll have to stump up at least £65m to secure the deal.

Lukaku’s warning

Romelu Lukaku has been warned by Inter Milan’s ultra fans that they have not forgiven his ‘betrayal’ in leaving the club last year.

The Belgian striker moved to the Blues in a club-record £97.5million transfer just weeks after firing Inter to the Serie A title. But after a difficult second spell with Chelsea he is now set to go back to Italy on loan for the season.

But the Italian club’s ultra group, Curva Nord, said they previously treated Lukaku “like a king” but now he is “one like many”. They say the supporters were left “very upset” at his departure, but that “these things can be forgiven over time”.

