Chelsea transfer news: Leeds ‘could be offered Hakim Ziyech’ in Raphinha swap deal bid | Football | Sport

Chelsea could offer Hakim Ziyech to Leeds in a surprise swap deal proposal for Raphinha, according to reports. The Blues are one of several names in contention to sign the Brazilian international, who was the subject of an opening offer from Arsenal earlier this week.

It’s believed the Gunners are in the driving seat to sign the 25-year-old and a second offer could arrive in the coming days.

But other clubs cannot be ruled out at this stage including Tottenham and Chelsea, as cash-strapped Barcelona face the prospect of being left behind.

According to CBS Sports’ Ben Jacobs, Chelsea could even potentially offer Ziyech in exchange for Raphinha given there is allegedly interest from the Whites in the Moroccan.

He told The Football Terrace: “Don’t be surprised if Chelsea advance their interest if they bring Hakim Ziyech into the equation because my understanding from talking to Leeds sources separate to Raphinha is that Ziyech, should he leave Chelsea, has been a player on their radar.

READ MORE: Leeds ‘receive mystery £60m Raphinha bid’ from English club as Arsenal and Spurs circle