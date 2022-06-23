Chicken Treat offers $130k to WA store managers willing to relocate

West Australian fast food chain Chicken Treat has offered a salary peck-age of up to $130,000 for a South Hedland store manager in the Pilbara region.

While that’s no poultry sum, the ad also offered to pay for relocation and accommodation to fill the regional role, highlighting labour shortages in the northern edge of Western Australia

Eligible applicants were offered a $130,000 salary package to lead the store’s pecking order.

Chicken Treat sweetened the deal with paid accommodation and relocation assistance with two return flights home annually.

The role also offered a performance-based incentive bonus and a retention bonus for anyone who can hen-dure a full year in the regional position.

It comes as worker shortages are leading to eye-watering sums being offered for specific roles in regional areas across Australia.

Chicken Treat is a chain with 50 restaurants across Western Australia and Queensland.

Applications for the Pilbara role have now closed and 7NEWS.com.au has contacted Chicken Treat for comment.

South Hedland is nestled in the north-west Pilbara region, 1800km north of Perth.

It is also the state’s mining powerhouse, which means the unusually high salary offer could be representative of labour competition in the region amid a current “resources boom”.

University of Western Australia Business School dean and economics professor Peter Robinson told 7NEWS.com.au the job ad highlights a possible chain reaction beginning with the war in Ukraine which has impacted the mining sector.

Mining sector chain reaction

Wage increases in the region are usually seen in the region’s private sector when specific services, such as those provided by licensed truck drivers and tradesman, are in high demand.

But workers which boast im-peck-able management skills, like those sought out for the Chicken Treat role, are also qualified for jobs in and around mining sites – and those looking for more chicken feed in their bank account could be being enticed to leave their sectors.

“Someone who manages some aspect of a mine site … or helps with catering or accommodation, all those skills are needed on the mine sites but they’re compatible with a shop assistant in the town as well,” Robinson said.

“So if the mining sector is booming then competition [to fill] those jobs will intensify and that will lead to increased wages in the rest of the community as well … because they’re competing for the same pools of labour.”

Robinson said the mining sector’s boom was because of high resource prices, due in part to the effects of the war in Ukraine.

“Those high prices for iron ore, say, will flow through eventually. They’ll want to increase their output, so they’ll need to hire more labour, and that will flow through into the labour market.”

“That will increase labour pressure on the labour market, and that will then flow through into other parts of the community that are outside of the mining sector.”

As a major fast food chain, Chicken Treat can afford to offer a competitive salary, but Robinson says that often the retail and hospitality sector cannot offer such competitive wages because their products are not as profitable as the resource sector’s output.

“Mining companies are selling to China and their prices are going up, so they can pass some of that through labour forces. The other people competing who are not in the export business don’t get that benefit on the revenue side,” he said.

The hospitality sector can raise product prices, but as Robinson points out, “if you’re paying a $100,000 for a barista, it’s probably going to be an expensive coffee”.

The effect of closed borders

Earlier this year, the Good Cartel take-away restaurant in the Kimberley region of Western Australia advertised several job positions in March, including a $92,000 salary for a barista willing to work weekends – another indication of the battle for labour in the north-west of the state.

WA Regional Development Minister Alannah MacTiernan said labour shortages brought on by international border closures had been impacting the region for the past two years.

“In the Kimberley the unprecedented boom in local tourists heading to the region has made this problem more pronounced,” she said at the time.

“We’ve thrown everything at supporting businesses to manage this issue over the past two years, including incentivising local workers into the region.

“With borders now open, we expect to see a return in backpackers in coming months – providing a welcome labour source for regional businesses.”

The federal government announced in January that it would rebate visa applications over 12 weeks for backpackers and international students heading to Australia to help address the workforce shortage.

At the time there were around 150,000 students and 23,500 working holiday visa holders offshore.

A national problem for regional areas

Across the nation in Victoria, the Department of Education (DET) is also addressing staffing gaps in regional locations by offering up to $700 per day for teachers willing to relocate.

Workforce unavailability has also been largely attributed to the COVID pandemic, with lockdowns, border closures, and isolation and vaccination requirements.

A spokesperson for Victoria’s DET said it was working to support schools to “manage the impact of COVID-19 and flu season”.

Recruitment agency anzuk has offered the state’s casual relief teachers $400 per day, as well as a $300+ per day subsidy for travel costs and spending.

“Education has been significantly impacted by the effects of the pandemic. Whilst schools across the state have all been affected, schools in Regional Victoria have been hit the hardest,” anzuk recruitment team leader Tenielle Henderson wrote.

Prospective applicants must be willing to work for a minimum of two weeks to be eligible and can find out more here.