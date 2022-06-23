China’s zero-Covid policy hammered Beijing’s economy in May. But how bad was it compared to Shanghai?

Beijing’s retail sales and industrial output plunged in May as it fought to contain an Omicron outbreak, even though the city refrained from a citywide lockdown like financial hub Shanghai.

