Claudia Doumit On ‘The Boys’ Not Sexualising Its Ladies: They Created Wealthy Characters That Don’t Depend On Superficial Catches For Audiences » GossipChimp

Australian actor Claudia Doumit, who portrays the position of a an anti-superhero Congresswoman, Victoria Neuman, in superhero sci-fi sequence, The Boys, has shattered fairly a couple of stereotypes connected to how ladies are portrayed on display. The present highlights of robust ladies in highly effective positions with out resorting to cliches whereas additionally delving into quite a lot of complicated points.

While Doumit is glad that the Amazon Prime Video present will get the gender illustration proper, she asserts, throughout an interplay in Sydney, Australia for an unique screening, “[With anything you do or say], there’s always the [added] attachment [or an extra tag] of a woman — a powerful ‘woman’. And I very much want that while approaching Neuman, I hope just take out the ‘woman’ and make it — just powerful; a powerful person; she’s a powerful political figure; she’s a powerful character in this show. I think it’s important to explore it through that lens.”

Besides touching upon numerous social points which can be topical and related in at the moment’s time, The Boys — which is predicated on the comedian e-book of the identical title by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson — additionally successfully combats stereotypes round feminine villains and doesn’t sexualise them with the intention to acquire consideration.

Doumit nods that it’s a refreshing change and lauds the inventive group behind the present together with the writers and director Eric Kripke, for not giving in to the same old norm.

She provides, “The show creates these rich characters that don’t rely on any of those superficial or surface-level catches (like sexualising their female villains) for audiences. I mean, sure, it’s a superhero genre, so you have got capes and all that kind of stuff for the visual appeal, but it’s almost like they are poking fun at it,” says the 30-year-old, including that the characters on the core are “so brilliant that you are not focusing on or, in fact, you don’t have to focus on anything else [to make them seen or heard].”

Elaborating additional, she says, “They are so three-dimensional, they are so flawed, they are so deeply [intense]… But, it’s a character-driven show and that’s where the focus is. And therefore, it’s so easy to play these character that you see on screen.”

Doumit’s character is predicated on American politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and the acknowledges the change within the cultural panorama, and alter inside the system. Given it’s additionally a particularly bodily and mentally difficult position, we ask her how simple and tough it has been to catch the nuances and produce them to gentle.

“There have been some easy elements, but there have also been some moments where I have to dive in there and really think about how to approach a particular situation and what she would be like at that point. And it’s all very measured and very strategic, and that, I think, is very on par with any woman who’s in politics. So, the show very much mirrors that approach, that they do have to be strategic and figure out how to come across,” shares the actor, who “really wants to” go to India “for its rich culture and food and everything else”.

