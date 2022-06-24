Constance Wu Recalls Her First Day Back on Set After Giving Birth

Constance explained of the creative team, “They knew that that’s when any employee or actor gives their best work, is when they feel supported as a human. And part of that is being a parent and caring about your family.”

So, how much of an intimate understanding did Chris have of newborns? After all he is a father to three, sharing daughters Lyla, 22 months, and Eloise, 1 month, with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger and 9-year-old son Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

Well, Constance revealed the Jurassic World actor had plenty of tips on what do with breast milk. So much so, she even “bought an extra freezer to store my breast milk” because of him.

“He and I both had kids around the same time,” Constance explained. “And, you know, he just had great advice for storing breast milk. And it was kind of fun to being able to powwow with somebody who was going through the same thing.”

As for Constance’s co-star JD Pardo, he and Chris chatted about a very different topic in-between takes.

“I had the opposite, where we’re talking about making babies and making sure like, you know, you’re firing and on all cylinders,” JD exclusively told E! News. “But you can have those conversations with Chris because he’s just a normal guy.”