Coudre 12 Stars Curtain String Lights with 8 Flashing Modes – Warm White

Price: ₹1,299.00 - ₹549.00

(as of Jun 23,2022 02:11:10 UTC – Details)





Star Christmas Decorations, Perfect decorations for bedroom The 138 LED string light with 12 stars is ideal for bedroom decorating. It fits with your room perfectly, creating a warm and gentle sleep environment, decorating your home and happiness moment.

6.7ft×3.3ft star curtain string lights with 138 LEDs, 12 stars ornaments (6 big and 6 small), the large star ornaments diameter is 0.67ft, which each string droops 3.3ft; small star diameter is 0.3ft, which each string droops 2ft. Power line length is 3.3ft.

Easy to use, directly plug in and unplug it for power on and off. UL Certificated Output and wire: 29V Voltage Safe Curtain Lights with UL certified, leads to 29V safe output by UL plug-in transformer.

Safe, power-saving and eco-friendly. High-brightness string light, but not dazzling. Waterproof level is IP44, but the power and controller is non-waterproof, please keep them away from water.

Perfect for indoor and outdoor decorations. Christmas, Valentine’s Day, party, wedding, home, festival, holiday, restaurant, hotel, commercial building, shopping center etc.





