Dejounte Murray Has 2-Word Reaction To The Trade Rumors

Basketball
By Mathew Smith
0 34
Advertisement

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – APRIL 13: Dejounte Murray #5 of the San Antonio Spurs stands on the court during the first quarter of the 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament at Smoothie King Center on April 13, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Dejounte Murray is potentially intrigued by trade rumors surrounding him.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Atlanta Hawks and San Antonio Spurs have discussed a trade centered around Murray and John Collins.

FOLLOW US ON GOOGLE NEWS

Read original article here

Denial of responsibility! Global Circulate is an automatic aggregator of the all world’s media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, all materials to their authors. If you are the owner of the content and do not want us to publish your materials, please contact us by email – [email protected]. The content will be deleted within 24 hours.
Advertisement

Mathew Smith 54454 posts
Leave a comment
Ads Blocker Image Powered by Code Help Pro

Ads Blocker Detected!!!

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by disabling these ads blocker.

Refresh