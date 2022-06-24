Dejounte Murray Has 2-Word Reaction To The Trade Rumors

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – APRIL 13: Dejounte Murray #5 of the San Antonio Spurs stands on the court during the first quarter of the 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament at Smoothie King Center on April 13, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Dejounte Murray is potentially intrigued by trade rumors surrounding him.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Atlanta Hawks and San Antonio Spurs have discussed a trade centered around Murray and John Collins.

Fischer is also reporting that it would take a Jrue Holiday-like package’ to acquire Murray.

Holiday was acquired by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2020 in a four-team deal that sent Eric Bledsoe, two future first-round picks, and the right to swap two additional first-rounders in the future to the New Orleans Pelicans.

That would be quite the haul, to say the least.

Murray saw this report and only needed two words plus an emoji to describe how he was feeling.

Murray has spent the last six seasons with the Spurs and is coming off his best season to date. He finished the 2021-22 season averaging 21 points per game, along with eight rebounds and nine assists per game.

This was Murray’s third straight season averaging 10+ points a night.

With the Hawks wanting to go all-in with Trae Young at the helm, it shouldn’t surprise anyone if pull this deal off.