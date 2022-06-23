Driver warning: Drivers warned of huge congestions during Goodwood Speed Festival

Over 200,000 spectators are expected to make their way to West Sussex across the next four days to witness one of the greatest events on the motoring calendar. And, with that in mind experts how now warned of huge congestions that drivers can expect towards the end of the week and across the weekend.

The AA has urged drivers making their way to Goodwood to leave plenty of time when departing.

The festival takes place amid numerous rail strikes across the country, making it almost impossible to get to the event by train.

The roads are, therefore, expected to be extremely busy with the additional traffic.

An AA route planner spokesperson said: “Even though the strike is for three days, many travellers will give up on the trains for the whole week.

READ MORE: ‘Quirky’ three-wheeled EV taking part in Goodwood Festival of Speed