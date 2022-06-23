Driver warning: Drivers warned of huge congestions during Goodwood Speed Festival

Over 200,000 spectators are expected to make their way to West Sussex across the next four days to witness one of the greatest events on the motoring calendar. And, with that in mind experts how now warned of huge congestions that drivers can expect towards the end of the week and across the weekend.
The AA has urged drivers making their way to Goodwood to leave plenty of time when departing.
The festival takes place amid numerous rail strikes across the country, making it almost impossible to get to the event by train.
The roads are, therefore, expected to be extremely busy with the additional traffic.
An AA route planner spokesperson said: “Even though the strike is for three days, many travellers will give up on the trains for the whole week.
However, this year it plans to return with the aim of conquering the famous hill climb while setting a record in the process.
The car has a single seat and runs purely on electricity.
It has been previously claimed that the vehicle is faster than the Bugatti Chiron.
The manufacturers added that the Spéirling can go from 0 to 60mph in 1.5 seconds.
It also has a top speed of 150mph.
While the exact figures have not been disclosed, it is believed that the car weighs just under one tonne.
Max Chilton, a former F1 driver, is leading the Spéirling’s development as the manufacturer attempts to set an overall record at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.
Currently, the record belongs to Volkswagen I.D. R, which set a run of 39.9 seconds at the famous hill climb event.