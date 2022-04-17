Eloquii teams up with Melissa Mercedes for extended sizing capsule

Advertisement
Plus-size women’s fashion label Eloquii has teamed up with Melissa Mercedes for a capsule collection marking the brand’s first designer apparel collaboration to offer sizes 30 and 32.
