Emirates News Agency – South Korea’s military detects North’s launch of two projectiles into East Sea

Mon 18-04-2022 00:02 AM

SEOUL, 17th April, 2022 (WAM) — North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw the successful test-firing of a new tactical guided weapon meaningful in improving the efficiency of tactical nuclear operations, Yonhap said quoting Pyongyang’s state media Sunday.

The new weapon system is “of great significance in drastically improving the firepower of the frontline long-range artillery units and enhancing the efficiency in the operation of tactical nukes of the DPRK and diversification of their firepower missions,” the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said. The DPRK is the acronym for the North’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

“The test-fire was carried out successfully,” it added without giving other details of the tested weapon, including its type.

South Korea’s military said later that it detected the North’s launch of two projectiles into the East Sea at 6 p.m. Saturday. They flew 110 kilometers at an apogee of around 25 km and a top speed of Mach 4, it added.

Immediately after the launch, the presidential National Security Office, military and intelligence agencies held an emergency meeting to discuss it, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

WAM/Hatem Mohamed

