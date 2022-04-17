Flashpoint Beats X-Men In The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

|

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the “Wednesday Warriors”, those who can’t wait till the weekend to get this week’s comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact [email protected] With Batman #122 hitting the top spot.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

Flashpoint Beyond #0 X-Men #10 Batman Catwoman #11 Batman ’89 #5 Venom #7 Black Panther #5 Star Wars Darth Vader #22 Sandman Presents Nightmare Country #1 King Spawn #9 X-Men 92 House of XCII #1

Thanks to the following Bleeding Cool Bestseller List retailers…

If you would like to contribute to the Bestseller List retailer charts, let me know at [email protected] Retailers come and go, and we always appreciate new blood, especially from retailers in other locations.

Who had this to say…

Rodman Comics: Seeing a big increase in back issues. For comics from the 80s and 90s to a lot of graded comics. DC did really well this week. Flashpoint Beyond 0 took the top spot. Put Geoff Johns name on a comic and it sells very well here. Image received a boost thanks to him writing a story in it, also. Was surprised none of the original Image founders had a story in the book even though they show a copy of Youngblood being read on the cover. Glad to see Batman ’89 finally release a new issue. Other than a new issue of X-Men, Marvel was not a big mover this week.

Ssalefish Comics: Flashpoint has been hotly anticipated so it taking the #1 spot this week isn’t a shock, neither is #2 being Batman Catwoman, nor #3 being Batman 89. It’s always Batman except when it’s Spider-man. What if Miles Morales is a big hit and so was the X-Men 92 House of XCII where they reimagine the House of X story with the X-Men from the 90s cartoon.

Graham Crackers Comics, Flashpoint took the top spot pretty easily this week. Lots of Batman in our top 5, who would have guessed??

If your store would like to be involved with the Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, get in touch. And as an added treat, the Top Twenty Bleeding Cool Traffic Of The Week

