Germany seizes the biggest superyacht in the world from Russian oligarch’s sister

German authorities said they have seized the world’s largest superyacht in Hamburg after determining that it belongs to the sister of Uzbek-born Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov.

The Federal Criminal Police Office said that, after ‘extensive investigations’ and despite ‘offshore concealment’, it had been able to determine that the owner is Gulbakhor Ismailova, Mr Usmanov’s sister.

The 512ft-long superyacht Dilbar is flagged in the Cayman Islands and registered to a holding company in Malta – two banking havens where the global ultra-rich often park their wealth.

It was launched in 2016 at a reported cost of more than 648 million dollars (£493 million), and comes complete with an 80ft pool and two helipads, making it the largest superyacht ever build in terms of sheer tonnage.

German police office said German authorities worked in Brussels to ensure that European Union sanctions applied to the owner.

It says the yacht, which is being held at a shipyard in the port of Hamburg, can no longer be sold, rented or loaded.

The United States and the EU last month announced economic sanctions against Mr Usmanov, a metals magnate, over his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin and in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.

German authorities said they have seized the world’s largest superyacht in Hamburg after determining that it belongs to the sister of Uzbek-born Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov (pictured)

The 512ft-long superyacht Dilbar is flagged in the Cayman Islands and registered to a holding company in Malta – two banking havens where the global ultra-rich often park their wealth (the Dilbar superyacht is pictured at the Blohm & Voss dock in the harbor in Hamburg, Germany)

The vessel was launched in 2016 at a reported cost of more than 648 million dollars (£493 million), and comes complete with an 80ft pool and two helipads, making it the largest superyacht ever build in terms of sheer tonnage

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with Russian businessman and founder of USM Holdings Alisher Usmanov during an awarding ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia November 27, 2018

Usmanov was slapped with EU sanctions just four days after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, while the UK and US followed suit on March 3.

According to a German Federal Criminal Police report cited by the EU, ownership of the Dilbar superyacht was traced back to Ismailova after a painstaking investigation unravelled a complex paper trail.

Dilbar is registered to Navis Marine Ltd based in the Cayman islands, but that company is owned by Almenor Holdings Ltd – a holding company based in Cyprus.

Almenor is controlled by a Swiss company, Pomerol Capital SA, which holds the shares ‘in trust for the benefit of’ the Sister Trust, which the investigation ultimately determined is held by Ismailova.

A spokesperson for Usmanov said in March that many of the billionaire’s assets, including the Dilbar and most of his properties in Britain, had been transferred into trusts to benefit his family prior to the sanctions being imposed.

‘From that point on, Mr Usmanov did not own them, nor was he able to manage them or deal with their sale, but could only use them on a rental basis, the spokesman said.

‘Mr Usmanov withdrew from the beneficiaries of the trusts, donating his beneficial rights to his family,’ he added.

However, it appears the EU is now extending the reach of its sanctions to the family members of oligarchs targeted in the initial round of measures.

The former Arsenal FC stakeholder Usmanov is also linked to a 16th Century Surrey estate – Sutton Place (pictured) – thought to be worth as much as £34million

The Russian businessman who is believed to be worth nearly £15 billion, is thought to own at least six properties in the UK, including a stunning 19th Century London mansion worth £48million (pictured: Beechwood House in Hampstead)

Confirmation of the yacht’s impoundment in Germany comes as French authorities completed the seizure of £20billion worth of assets of several Russian oligarchs, including Roman Abramovich’s luxury villa in the south of France which once belonged to the Duke and Duchess of Windsor.

Château de la Croë is situated on one of the most prestigious parts of the French Riviera – the Cap d’Antibes – and local estate agents estimate it is worth around £90million.

Constructed in 1926, the elegant villa comes complete with over a dozen bedrooms, eight bathrooms and is set in 12 acres of lush woodland and lavish lawns just metres from the Mediterranean sea.

Abramovich spent some £30million restoring the Château after he bought it in 2001, building a 15 metre swimming pool on the roof and inserting a huge gym and home cinema in the basement to create the ultimate billionaire’s play pad.

But before one of Putin’s favourite money-men moved in, the incredible property was used as a holiday home by the former King of England Edward VIII and American socialite Wallis Simpson – better known as the Duke and Duchess of Windsor.

Château de la Croë is situated on one of the most prestigious parts of the French Riviera – the Cap d’Antibes – and local estate agents estimate it is worth around £90million

Abramovich spent some £30million restoring the Château after he bought it in 2001, building a 15 metre swimming pool on the roof and inserting a huge gym and home cinema in the basement to create the ultimate billionaire’s play pad

The chateau is one of 12 properties belonging to Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich which have been seized by French authorities

The pair became owners of the Château de la Croë in 1938 after King Edward VIII abdicated the throne.

The villa became one of the couple’s favourite retreats and was also used on several occasions to host highly esteemed guests.

Winston Churchill, the famous Prime Minister who successfully led Britain to victory through the Second World War, celebrated his 40th wedding anniversary with the Duke and Duchess in the villa in 1948 before the Château was sold two years later.

The villa’s seizure by French authorities came as part of an enormous operation which has seen more than £20billion worth of cash, properties and other assets belonging to Russian oligarchs confiscated or frozen in recent weeks, France’s Economy and Finance Ministry confirmed yesterday.

A ministry source said the villa was among 12 properties belonging to the former Chelsea Football Club owner which were seized, most of which were bought using specially created French companies.