hero motocorp price hike: Hero MotoCorp to hike motorcycle, scooter prices by up to Rs 3,000 from July 1
Advertisement
Two-wheeler maker on Thursday said it will hike prices of motorcycles and scooters by up to Rs 3,000 from July 1 to partially offset the steadily growing overall cost inflation, including commodity prices. In a regulatory filing, the company said, “The exact quantum of increase will be subject to the specific model and market”.
The company further said, “The price revision has been necessitated to partially offset the steadily growing overall cost inflation, including commodity prices”.
Hero MotoCorp sells a range of models, ranging from entry-level HF100 with prices starting at Rs 51,450, while Xpulse 200 4V tagged at Rs 1.32 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
Denial of responsibility! Global Circulate is an automatic aggregator of the all world’s media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, all materials to their authors. If you are the owner of the content and do not want us to publish your materials, please contact us by email – [email protected]. The content will be deleted within 24 hours.
Advertisement