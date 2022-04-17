How to make Lucknow’s special Galouti Kebab at home

Wash, clean and cut the ½ kg mutton or take minced meat. Mix it with 100 grams of raw papaya paste.

In the meantime, take a mortar and pestle, grind spices like 6-7 cloves, 2 black cardamoms,1 tsp red chili powder, 1/4 tsp nutmeg, 2 teaspoon poppy seeds (dry), 5-6 peppercorns, 1/2 tsp cinnamon pieces, 3 tbsp dessicated coconut,3 teaspoon mace seeds, salt as per taste, 3-4 green cardamoms. marinate the meat for 4-5 hours.

Next, make a mixture of coriander leaves, green chillies, gram flour and egg.

Once the meat is well marinated, add the meat to this mixture and knead it like a smooth dough. Next extract dough balls and flatten them like a patty. Refrigerate this for 2 hours.

Next, heat a griddle or pan and add ghee, once the ghee starts heating, reduce the flame and add the kebabs. Cook it by flipping sides and browning it well on both sides. Serve hot and sprinkle some lemon juice, onions and green chutney.