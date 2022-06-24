Justin Herbert Says Chargers Haven’t Discussed Contract Extension Yet

NFL
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is off to as good a start to his NFL career as the league has ever seen. He’s the first player to throw 30 or more touchdowns in his first two years, and has displayed a penchant for delivering in clutch situations.

But to this point, he and the team have apparently not discussed a potential contract extension.

Herbert told CBS Sports‘ Jeff Kerr that he and the team have yet to bring up the topic, though he’s happy to be in Los Angeles.

“We haven’t discussed anything but I’ve been so fortunate to play for the Chargers. Whatever happens, happens. I’m just so excited to be here and play football. This has been a great opportunity and I don’t wish it went any other way. I love that I was drafted here and that I have been able to play here. I think we’re doing all the right things. I believe in the staff, all the teammates, the front office. So all I can do is hope for the best. It’s out of my control, but I’ll keep playing football.”

