Look: NBA World Shocked By The Pistons Trade

Mathew Smith
AUBURN HILLS, MI – APRIL 10: General view of the court at the final NBA game at the Palace of Auburn Hills during a game between the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons on April 10, 2017 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Detroit Pistons have traded star forward Jerami Grant to Portland in exchange for a 2025 first-round pick by way of Milwaukee, per ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnaroswki.

Grant is coming off two of the best campaigns of his NBA career in Detroit, averaging 20.9 points per game over the last couple seasons.

