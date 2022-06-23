Look: NBA World Shocked By The Pistons Trade

AUBURN HILLS, MI – APRIL 10: General view of the court at the final NBA game at the Palace of Auburn Hills during a game between the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons on April 10, 2017 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Detroit Pistons have traded star forward Jerami Grant to Portland in exchange for a 2025 first-round pick by way of Milwaukee, per ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnaroswki.

Grant is coming off two of the best campaigns of his NBA career in Detroit, averaging 20.9 points per game over the last couple seasons.

Fans from around the NBA world are shocked at the seemingly disproportionate return for the Pistons.

“THATS IT!?” one fan wrote.

“The definition of getting traded for a bag of chips,” another added.

“Damn grant is only worth a first-round. That’s crazy,” another said.

Grant is set to earn $20.95 million on the final season of his three-year contract in 2022-23. Several fans and analysts pointed out the fact that the Pistons could be clearing cap space in order to make a blockbuster move — most notably the possible acquisition of star big man Deandre Ayton.

“My take: This feels like an appetizer to Detroit throwing the max at Deandre Ayton,” Bill Simmons wrote.

The Pistons hold the No. 5 overall pick in tomorrow’s 2022 NBA Draft.

What do you think of this pre-draft trade deal?