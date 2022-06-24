Man released from custody after deaths of mother and son in Barnet

A man who was arrested after the death of a mother and son in north London has been released with no further action.

Police and paramedics found a 37-year-old woman and a five-year-old boy with stab wounds at an address in Brookside South, Barnet, on Tuesday.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

They have since been identified as Yi Chen, a Chinese national, and her son Xing Duan Yuan, who was born in the United Kingdom and had a Chinese passport.

Scotland Yard said a post-mortem examination on the mother had provided “important new information as to the nature of her injuries”.

Detective Chief Inspector Claire Hine said: “Following the post-mortem examination, the 37-year-old man who had been arrested in connection with the deaths has been released without further action.

“Nobody else is sought in connection with the two deaths.”

Forensics officers on Wednesday trawled for clues and requested doorbell camera and CCTV footage in the affluent street where homes fetch upwards of £800,000.

One neighbour said: “They seemed like a perfect family.

“We saw the mum taking her two boys to the local school every day. She was always smiley and we just cannot believe what had happened.

“This is a very quiet neighbourhood. The first I knew of what was happening was the air ambulance laving nearby. We are all horrified by what has happened.”