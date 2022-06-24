Man Utd have concern in race with Arsenal for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez | Football

By Mathew Smith
Lisandro Martinez is wanted by Manchester United and Arsenal (Getty)

Manchester United could clear the way for Arsenal in the race to sign Lisandro Martinez due to concerns over the Ajax defender’s height, according to reports.

The Gunners have already indicated to Ajax that they are willing to pay €30 million (£25.8m) for the versatile Argentine this summer.

United have yet to make an approach but Ajax are keen to keep Martinez for another season and have set a €50m (£43m) asking price.

But according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Mikel Arteta is keen on bringing Martinez to Arsenal and United may drop their interest as the 24-year-old may not meet their physical requirements for their defensive role.

‘Lisandro Martinez is a firm target for Arsenal for the left centre-back role and he can also operate at left-back in the mind of Arsenal,’ Ornstein told HaytersTV.

‘He’s a player that Mikel Arteta wants to sign. Arsenal have had an approach worth around €30m rejected by Ajax, that interest will not drop.

Lisandro Martinez was named Ajax's Player of the Year last season

‘The question is who else is interested in him? Of course, he’s played for Erik ten Hag in the past, and there are reports Erik ten Hag would like to bring him to United now.

‘The problem is that Manchester United are focusing on Frenkie de Jong and Christian Eriksen, there may also be concerns if Lisandro Martinez is tall enough for the left centre-back role because I don’t know of Manchester United looking to do what Arsenal would like, which is to use him at left-back as well.

‘As things stand, I think Arsenal is the most probable destination for Lisandro Martinez, who is said to be keen on a move but this could have twists and turns with a number of clubs admiring such a good player.’

