Marni sends summer 2022 collection to virtual world, Etro does the opposite

Fashion
By Marry
0 74
Advertisement


Marni has replicated its physical collection in a virtual format, while Etro has materialised digital looks from its metaverse fashion show, with the two experiences encouraging customers to shop in “real life”. 

FOLLOW US ON GOOGLE NEWS

Read original article here

Denial of responsibility! Global Circulate is an automatic aggregator of the all world’s media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, all materials to their authors. If you are the owner of the content and do not want us to publish your materials, please contact us by email – [email protected]. The content will be deleted within 24 hours.
Advertisement

Marry 11449 posts
Leave a comment
Ads Blocker Image Powered by Code Help Pro

Ads Blocker Detected!!!

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by disabling these ads blocker.

Refresh
Powered By
CHP Adblock Detector Plugin | Codehelppro