Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima react as fans add Rishi Kapoor to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding pic

Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently reacted to Rishi Kapoor being photoshopped into Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor‘s wedding picture by a fan. A fan edit has been going viral all over the internet in which Rishi Kapoor was very cleverly photoshopped into the wedding picture of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

This fan edit seemed to have touched Neetu and her daughter Riddima’s hearts as they took to their social media account and shared the edit. In the picture, we can see Alia and Ranbir as they are sitting with the Kapoors and Bhatts. Riddhima shared the edit on Instagram and wrote, “Love the edit, Thank You for sharing.”

Neetu had also shared a heartfelt post for Rishi Kapoor where she said that his wish of seeing Ranbir married came true. She wrote in the caption, “This is dedicated to kapoor Saab ❤️ your wish has been fulfilled ❤️🧿😍(sic)”

Meanwhile, the newlyweds Alia and Ranbir held a wedding reception at the Kapoor residence, Vastu in Mumbai. Seen at the reception was Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji to Anushka Ranjan, Luv Ranjan, Aditya Roy Kapur to name a few.

