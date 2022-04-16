No More Heroes 3 Brings Earth’s Top Assassin To More Platforms This Fall

Travis Touchdown’s most recent adventure from the minds of Suda 51 and Grasshopper Manufacture, No More Heroes 3 has been a Switch exclusive since it was released. But as of today, that all changes because Xseed has announced it’s bringing NMH3 to more platforms this fall.

No More Heroes 3 will be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, according to a tweet from Xseed Games. An image embedded with the announcement shows off what looks to be collector’s editions for the console versions. Included with these expanded editions are a CD labeled “musical selections” from No More Heroes 3, a Santa Destroy “MOE~” vanity license plate, and an art book.

I had the honor of reviewing No More Heroes 3’s Switch release, and while I loved the combat and a lot of the humor, the performance, resolution, and overall drabness of the open world brought the experience down. Here’s hoping that the game can benefit greatly when transitioning to more powerful hardware and maybe even throwing in some extras knobs to turn for the PC crowd. I gave No More Heroes 3 a 7.75 out of 10 on the Game Informer scale. Here’s an excerpt to get a taste of what’s in store if you dive into NMH3:

No More Heroes 3 bleeds style, is full of fun references, and takes incredible pleasure in being weird and ostentatious. In the opening hour, the landscape of the cast changes in dramatic and violent ways. Also, I counted no less than four title cards in that timespan, one of which lingered onscreen longer than any in memory. I’m still chuckling about parts of this game’s presentation days later. Suda and his team at Grasshopper effortlessly plaster sound effects and visuals across the UI, menus, and cutscenes that bring countless retro games to mind. Few, if any, of the references feels corny; they’re all part of the game’s DNA.

You can read my full review here.

Are you looking forward to playing No More Heroes on these new platforms? Let us know in the comments!