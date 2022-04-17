Packers sign WR Sammy Watkins to one-year contract

After losing his favorite target in Davante Adams this offseason, Aaron Rodgers will have another pass-catcher to throw to.

The Packers have agreed to a one-year contract with wide receiver Sammy Watkins, the team announced on Thursday. News of the deal was first reported by Jordan Schultz. The contract will pay $4 million, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Watkins, who was the No. 4 overall pick in 2014, spent last season with the Ravens. In 13 games, he caught 27 passes for 394 yards and one touchdown, the lowest marks of his career. He had spent the previous three seasons with the Chiefs. The Packers will be his fifth team during his nine-year career.

Rodgers and the Packers will have a re-tooled passing game after Adams’s departure. The five-time Pro Bowler set career highs in receptions (123) and receiving yards (1,553) in 2021, hauling in 11 touchdowns. Adams had 169 targets last season, 109 more than the next-leading receiver (Allen Lazard with 60). Over the past four years, Adams has averaged 108 catches, 1,328 yards and nearly 12 touchdowns per season.

Scroll to Continue

Watkins will join Lazard and Randall Cobb in Green Bay’s receivers room, along with Amari Rodgers, Juwann Winfree, Malik Taylor, Chris Blair and Rico Gafford.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Green Bay Packers coverage, go to Packer Central