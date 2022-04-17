Packers sign WR Sammy Watkins to one-year contract

By Mathew Smith
After losing his favorite target in Davante Adams this offseason, Aaron Rodgers will have another pass-catcher to throw to.

The Packers have agreed to a one-year contract with wide receiver Sammy Watkins, the team announced on Thursday. News of the deal was first reported by Jordan Schultz. The contract will pay $4 million, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Watkins, who was the No. 4 overall pick in 2014, spent last season with the Ravens. In 13 games, he caught 27 passes for 394 yards and one touchdown, the lowest marks of his career. He had spent the previous three seasons with the Chiefs. The Packers will be his fifth team during his nine-year career.

