Prince Charles & Camilla Parker Bowles are celebrating Easter at Birkhall – inside home

Prince Charles, 73, and Camilla, 74, attended St George’s Chapel on Maundy Thursday in place of the Queen who was unable to attend. However, for today’s festive celebrations, the couple will be spending it at home in their Scottish residence, Birkhall. What is it like inside?

Charles and Camilla usually stay in Birkhall during the summer months. Birkhall was inherited by the Prince of Wales from the Queen Mother when she died in 2002. It is where Charles and Camilla honeymooned in 2005, and also where Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip chose to honeymoon in 1947. In a BBC interview last October, Charles talked fondly about Birkhall and the accompanying 53,000 acres of land: “One of the most marvellous things about [Birkhall] is it’s by this river called the Muick, and it has this wonderful sound of rushing water. READ MORE: ‘Smoking’ Camilla would ‘loll around’ and have ‘raucous dinners’

“When you are in the house it’s very calming and peaceful I think. “It also was the first place that Queen Victoria and Prince Albert bought in 1848 before they bought Balmoral it has a very special atmosphere. “The house is rather wonderful because it was built in 1713 and there have been extensions put on ever since but it’s its setting and its atmosphere,” the Prince said, excitedly pointing to his surroundings. Prince Charles and Camilla revealed the grand entrance to Birkhall in a video on the 80th anniversary of the Battle of St Valery-en-Caux, in June 2020. DON’T MISS:

Prince Charles also has an Arboretum at Birkhall which he himself planted. He said in the BBC interview: "This was a rather empty field of the farm and it didn't need anything, so I thought, ah! "And the great thing was I managed to plant it in the same year that my grandson was born, the eldest George, so I thought I'd call it Prince George's Wood." Prince George, the eldest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, was born in July 2013 making him Prince Charles' eldest grandchild. Charles revealed he planted the first tree in the Birkhall Arboretum when George was born, and subsequently named the garden after him, calling it Prince George's Wood. Charles had another wooden coffee table that had colourful flowers in a vase, and there was also a plant in a blue and white ceramic pot next to the window, covered by dark curtains.

