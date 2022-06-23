Production Begins And 2 BTS Images Shared

|

The Old Guard was one of the biggest movies for Netflix in 2020, but unlike other big movies for the platform, like Enola Homes or Extraction, we haven’t heard much about a sequel. In June of 2021, star Charlize Theron confirmed that the script was done, and by the following August, we found out that Victoria Mahoney would be directing. The rest of the cast from the first movie is also set to return for The Old Guard 2. However, in the last ten months, there has been radio silence which is, again, personally offensive to me. There was hope that Netflix would deliver the goods over Geeked Week, but we got nothing, which was disappointing, to say the least. Earlier this month, they finally gave us some information about how Henry Golding and Uma Thurman were joining the cast. There still wasn’t any news about when production would start. Apparently, the answer was “in less than two weeks from the casting announcement.” Theron posted to her social media two pictures of the cast, minus Thurman and Matthias Schoenaerts, in Italy with the caption, “Let’s go to work.”





There haven’t been any clues about what the second movie’s plot will be, but now that production has finally started, maybe some more details will come out. Perhaps we’ll also get some more supporting cast announcements in the coming months for The Old Guard 2 as well? We’ll have to see, but now that shooting has started, 2023 is looking pretty likely for a release date if I was a betting woman.

Synopsis: Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (KiKi Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary. Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (LOVE & BASKETBALL, BEYOND THE LIGHTS), THE OLD GUARD is a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks. It streamed to Netflix in July 2020.

