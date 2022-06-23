Rockets increasingly firm in drafting Paolo Banchero at No. 3

By Mathew Smith
Despite a wild night of gambling odds changes that led to Duke forward Paolo Banchero briefly becoming the betting favorite to go No. 1 in Thursday’s 2022 NBA draft, not much seems to have changed when it comes to expectations around the league for the top three picks.

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the expected top-three placement is becoming “increasingly firm,” with Auburn’s Jabari Smith going to Orlando at No. 1 in the first round; Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren to Oklahoma City at No. 2; and Banchero to the Houston Rockets at No. 3 overall.

It isn’t yet clear what prompted the betting movement, but it’s hard not to trust the most proven NBA insider on the planet. As such, Banchero remains the most likely outcome for the Rockets, and it appears that Houston general manager Rafael Stone will not have to trade up to do so.

The draft tips off tonight at 7 p.m. CDT on ABC and ESPN.

