San Francisco Bay Ferry attempts to recruit Klay Thompson

By Peter Alderson
If there’s one thing we can learn from the Golden State Warriors, who are hot off the heels of their fourth NBA championship in eight seasons, it’s to never stop shooting. 

Heeding this lesson is the San Francisco Bay Ferry, which sent a very public invite this week to local legend (and noted aqua man) Klay Thompson to join its fleet. 

“Hey @KlayThompson now that you’re done with work for a little while: open invitation to bring your captain’s hat and drive one of our ferries, DMs open,” wrote the transit service in a move that’s akin to launching a prayer from beyond halfcourt. 

The ferry service isn’t out of line to pose such a question. Thompson has secured a reputation as a San Francisco Bay dipper and boater. He arrives at work (and championship parades) via boat, and securing passage on his vessel has become a rite of passage for up-and-coming teammates. 

“We’d love to have Captain Klay join one of our skilled captains in the wheelhouse of one of our high-speed catamarans,” Thomas Hall, spokesperson for the ferry service, told SFGATE. “We’d coordinate with our licensed captains to identify a safe training opportunity should Klay take us up on the offer.”

The ferry service hasn’t had any celebrity captains in the past, perhaps because no other Bay Area sports legend reflects the bay — with all its quirks and splendor — quite like Klay. The ball is in his court. 

