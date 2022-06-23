Series to come with a larger battery except Pro Max model

A new post from a Chinese social media platform, Baidu, has shared the battery configurations of the iPhone 14 series. The post suggests that Apple could bump up the battery size of the iPhone 14 series, expect one model. Let’s find out.

iPhone 14 series battery details (tipped)

iPhone 14 series battery capacity, note that this is not confirmed.

14 3279 mAh

14 Max 4325 mAh

14 Pro 3200 mAh

14 Pro Max 4323 mAh

As highlighted by a Twitter user ShrimpApplePro, the standard iPhone 14 will get a 3,279mAh battery compared to the 3,227mAh battery of the iPhone 13. The iPhone 14 Pro gets a 3,200mAh battery compared to the 3,095mAh battery of the iPhone 13 Pro. However, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will pack a 4,323mAh battery compared to the iPhone 13 Pro’s 4,352mAh battery.

The iPhone 14 Max will feature the largest battery among all the iPhones in the 14-series, with a 4,325mAh battery. These are leaked battery details, so we suggest you take this information with a pinch of salt.

Previous leaks have revealed that the iPhone 14 series might come with an expensive and bigger front camera. It will also feature a new design with a pill-shaped notch at the front. Samsung could manufacture the iPhone 14 series display.