Sony a7 III ILCE7M3/B Full-Frame Mirrorless Interchangeable-Lens Camera with 3-Inch LCD, Body Only,Base Configuration,Black

Price: $1,998.00
(as of Apr 17,2022 17:51:27 UTC – Details)



Advanced 24.2MP Full frame Image Sensor w/ 1.8X readout speed Advanced 24.2MP Back Illuminated 35mm Full frame Image Sensor. Bluetooth Yes (Bluetooth Standard Ver. 4.1 (2.4 GHz band)). Compatible with Sony E mount lenses. External Flash Compatibility Sony α System Flash compatible with Multi Interface Shoe, attach the shoe adapter for flash compatible with Auto lock accessory shoe. Battery Life (Movie, actual recording): Approx. 115 min (Viewfinder) / Approx. 125 min (LCD monitor) (CIPA standard) Battery Life (Movie, continuous recording): Approx. 200 min (Viewfinder) / Approx. 210 min (LCD monitor) (CIPA standard) Battery Life (Still Images): Approx. 610 shots (Viewfinder) / approx. 710 shots (LCD monitor) (CIPA standard) Internal Battery Charge:Yes (Available with Multi/Micro USB Terminal or USB Type-C Terminal).
Advanced 24.2MP BSI full frame Image Sensor w/ 1.8X readout speed
15 stop dynamic range, 14 bit uncompressed RAW, ISO 50 to 204,800. Compatible with Sony E mount lenses. Can be connected via Bluetooth with smartphones featuring (as of the date of release)- Android (Android 5.0 or later, Bluetooth 4.0 or later), iOS (Bluetooth 4.0 or later)
Up to 10fps silent or mechanical shutter with AE/AF tracking. Battery life (Still Images): Approx. 610 shots (Viewfinder) / approx. 710 shots (LCD monitor), battery life (Movie, continuous recording): Approx. 200 min (Viewfinder) / Approx. 210 min (LCD monitor)
693 phase detection / 425 contrast AF points w/ 93 percent image coverage. Focus sensor: Exmor R CMOS sensor
In the box: Rechargeable battery (NP FZ100), AC adapter (AC UUD12), shoulder strap, body cap, Accessory shoe cap, Eyepiece cup, Micro USB cable. Metering type: 1200 zone evaluative metering

