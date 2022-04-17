The Best Beauty Instagrams: Priyanka Chopra, Ashley Graham, and More

By Marry
On-the-go selfies! Shimmering shadow! Perfect lighting! Heaps of attitude! It must be time for the week’s best beauty Instagrams. Cars served as the ultimate backdrop for self-facing captures: See Bella Hadid’s effulgent golden-hour skin and Priyanka Chopra’s equally flawless and well-lit complexion, each featuring updos and pouts touched in variants of rose—though Padma Lakshmi managed to highlight her popping highlighter sans seat belt. 

In the glowing camp, Camila Cabello shared an in-depth Instagram Live, a star of which was undoubtedly her iridescent eyeshadow, while Kristen McMenamy paired her signature silver lengths with a swipe of gold lipstick. For Megan Thee Stallion, a glimmering gaze was simply the starting line for Fawcett-inspired waves, an overlined pout, and a psychedelic manicure, her chosen look for a day spent lounging. And to wind things down, Ashley Graham opted for a postpartum inversion yoga practice—with a little help from her friends. 

Scroll on for the week’s best beauty Instagrams.

