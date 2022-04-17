This new Netflix horror movie turns a video game into the killer

Sex Education is one of the best Netflix original series of the past few years. Critics love it, as evidenced by its 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and it’s one of the few recent originals that has lasted longer than three seasons. Asa Butterfield had already made a name for himself with starring roles in Ender’s Game and Hugo. But Sex Education was his breakout. And now, with season 4 of Sex Education about to start filming, Butterfield took some time to star in another Netflix project: The horror movie Choose or Die.

Choose or Die is now streaming on Netflix

Choose or Die on Netflix is the feature directorial debut of Toby Meakins, who has directed a number of short films since the early 2000s. Choose or Die centers on a down-and-out college student named Kayla (Iola Evans) who finds a forgotten 1980s computer game offering a big cash prize that was never claimed. Once she starts playing, she realizes the game affects the world around her in gruesome and terrifying ways. Suddenly, she’s no longer playing for a cash prize, but to avoid killing anyone else and escape with her own life.

You can watch the trailer for Choose or Die below, now streaming on Netflix:

Other great horror movies on Netflix

If you’re looking for more pulse-pounding horror movies, Netflix is chock full of them. Here are three original horror movies you might want to check out:

Gerald’s Game (2017) : While trying to spice up their marriage in their remote lake house, Jessie must fight to survive when her husband dies unexpectedly, leaving her handcuffed to their bed frame.

: While trying to spice up their marriage in their remote lake house, Jessie must fight to survive when her husband dies unexpectedly, leaving her handcuffed to their bed frame. Cargo (2018) : Stranded in rural Australia in the aftermath of a violent pandemic, an infected father desperately seeks a new home for his infant child, and a means to protect her from his own changing nature.

: Stranded in rural Australia in the aftermath of a violent pandemic, an infected father desperately seeks a new home for his infant child, and a means to protect her from his own changing nature. The Perfection (2019): When troubled musical prodigy Charlotte (Allison Williams) seeks out Elizabeth (Logan Browning), the new star pupil of her former school, the encounter sends both musicians down a sinister path with shocking consequences.

Of course, there are dozens more horror movies and shows available on the streaming service. These are just some of the ones that made waves upon their release. You’re sure to find something to scare you if you spend some time searching this weekend.

More Netflix coverage: For more Netflix news, check out our coverage of the latest new Netflix movies and series to watch. And for a Netflix alternative, check out these 10 apps for streaming free movies and TV shows.