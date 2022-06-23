Trayce Thompson, brother of Warriors’ Klay, traded to Dodgers

The good news keeps rolling in for the Thompson family.

Not only does it bring Trayce back to his native southern California again — he appeared in 107 games for the Dodgers in 2016 and 2017 — the deal also represents an opportunity for extended major league playing time.

The Padres cut Thompson after 16 plate appearances earlier this spring, and he signed with the Tigers, where he had been stuck in Triple-A. But the Dodgers need another outfielder, as Mookie Betts cracked a rib and will be out for at least two weeks.





Thompson has seriously struggled since multiple fractures were discovered in his back in 2016. Since 2017, he’s bounced around, appearing in 99 major league games for the Dodgers, A’s, White Sox, Cubs and Padres, batting .132 in that time. He didn’t play a major league game in 2019 or 2020.

His older brother Klay knows something about a long layoff caused by injuries, as the Splash Brother missed more than two full seasons after the 2019 Finals with tears to his ACL and Achilles tendon.

The Dodgers aren’t scheduled to come to San Francisco until Aug. 1, weeks after Betts is set to return. If Trayce has managed to stick until then, there’s no doubt who his big brother will be rooting for. Klay wore a Dodgers hat to support Trayce in 2016; the game was in San Francisco during the NBA Finals and Klay still got booed.