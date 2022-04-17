Dillian Whyte is adamant that Tyson Fury’s famous mind games will have no impact on him when they meet on Saturday night.

The challenger has kept his silence for the majority of the build-up to his heavyweight world title fight, which is live on talkSPORT this weekend, but spoke out over the past week.

Mark Robinson/Matchroom Whyte has now given his first interview ahead of the Fury fight

This is because Whyte and his team have had a number of disputes with the Gypsy King’s UK co-promoter Frank Warren, some of which were aired in a clash involving Whyte’s lawyer on talkSPORT.

The challenger has now given an interview to BT Sportin which he’s insisted he’s not bothered about the comments Fury has made in his absence.

“I don’t care what Tyson Fury says,” Whyte explained, “Tyson Fury says a lot of s***.

“His mouth’s like a toilet, it just keeps on flushing and flushing and flushing and flushing.

“That’s Tyson Fury, he just flushes any random s*** that comes out of his mouth.

“I don’t really care about what he says or what he does, me and him are gonna have a fight regardless.

Frank Micelotta/FOX Fury is WBC heavyweight champion

“We’re gonna get in there and we’re gonna fight regardless.

“I don’t care what he says, I don’t care about mind games, I don’t care about all of that.

“Listen, I’m a fighter, I’m a warrior. If he wants it anytime, anywhere, I’m down.

“He can’t get in my head, if he gets in my head he’s just gonna find a lot of disturbance in there so I don’t give a f***.”

Whyte split opinion by not showing up for the initial launch press conference for the fight last month.

However, he has now pointed out that Fury once did the same ahead of his cancelled rematch with Wladimir Klitschko in 2016.

AFP Fury did not attend one of the press conferences for his rematch with Wladimir Klitschko, which was ultimately cancelled

“With Tyson Fury you have to expect everything,” Whyte continued.

“This is a man that’s weighed in and pulled out of the fight on the day of the fight.

“He weighed in to fight Alexander Ustinov and he pulled out on the day.

“This is a man that pulled out of the Wladimir Klitschko fight [rematch] and just showed a picture of his ankle.

“People forget Tyson Fury didn’t turn up to the Wladimir Klitschko [rematch] press conference.

“Everyone’s giving me stick, but Tyson Fury didn’t actually turn up to the Wladimir Klitschko press conference.”

