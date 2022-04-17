What Elon Musk Would Do With Twitter

Advertisement
Elon Musk wants to make substantial changes to Twitter Inc.
During the past two weeks, he has indicated through regulatory filings, tweets and a recent interview at a TED conference how he thinks about the company and what he would do if he were to successfully acquire the social-media site used by more than 200 million people world-wide.
