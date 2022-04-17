With CL, K-Pop’s 2NE1 Reunites During 88Rising’s Coachella Set

K-Pop girl group 2NE1 reunited at Coachella during 88Rising’s “Head in the Clouds” set on Saturday night. CL ended her solo performance — which included her hits “Hello Bitches” and “Spicy– front and center on the stage next to Sandara, Bom and Minzy to sing the 2011 2NE1 hit, “I Am the Best.”

With the shrieks of thrilled festival-goers in the background, each of the girls hit their entrance mark and began their expertly synchronized descent across the main stage.

The last time the now-disbanded quartet group performed together was in 2015. Shortly after in 2017, the group released their final track together titled “Goodbye.”

Although the 2NE1 members only performed one song, the reunion was an emotional one for group and fan alike, as demonstrated by the girls who finished their set by glaring into the cameras used to live stream the event to viewers all over the world. The foursome then marched dramatically exiting the stage.

The girls were originally signed to YG Entertainment back in 2009, and were among the first wave of popular K-Pop groups. In 2012, they became the first K-Pop girl group to embark on a world tour.

The four group members have reunited in the past for anniversaries, however, this appearance is the first time the girls performed together. The girls took the stage after performances by other 88Rising artists like Chinese superstar Jackson Wang who kept the Coachella crowd cool with his seemingly effortless suave.

Fan reactions were instantaneous with fans live-tweeting their favorite moments and best surprises of the anticipated 88rising set.

Watch the Coachella live stream on YouTube for rebroadcasts on Sunday.