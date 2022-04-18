Zoe Rosenberg Chains Herself to Basket at Timberwolves Game

For the second time this week, a protester disrupted an NBA playoff game — forcing a stoppage in play of several minutes.

This latest incident occurred Saturday afternoon in Memphis, where the homestanding Grizzlies were facing off against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of their first round series. A woman chained herself to the basket in an apparent animal rights protest.

Security personnel immediately worked to unchain the woman. After about two minutes, the protester was removed from the basket and quickly carried out of the arena.

According to a report from WREG in Memphis, the woman — identified as 19-year-old Zoe Rosenberg — was arrested and is being charged with criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Rosenberg wore a shirt that said “Glen Taylor Roasts Animals Alive,” which was the same shirt worn by a protester who glued herself to the court during Minnesota’s game on Wednesday. Taylor is the owner of the Timberwolves, and the protests appear to be aimed at an industrial egg fam which he owns in Iowa.

